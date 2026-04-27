Man charged with attempted assasination of Trump faces life sentence — attorney general

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. Cole Thomas Allen, who opened fire at an April 25 reception attended by US President Donald Trump, could face life imprisonment on charges of attempting to assassinate the head of state, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference.

"Today, the Department of Justice filed three federal charges in United States District Court against Cole Tomas Allen. The first count is attempted assassination of the President of the United States. This count is punishable by up to life in prison," he stated.

Blanche said the suspect had booked a room in advance at the hotel where the reception with the US president was scheduled and was supposed to stay there from April 24 to 26. He also noted that law enforcement had successfully prevented the assassination attempt.

Allen faces charges on two more counts: interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The court remanded Allen in custody and scheduled the first hearing in his case for April 30.

The shooting incident occurred on April 25 in the US capital at the Washington Hilton hotel at an annual reception of the Association of Correspondents accredited to the White House, which was attended by the entire top of the American administration. As a result, a security guard was injured. The shooter, the 31-year-old Allen, was arrested. He had previously rented a room at the Washington Hilton hotel and was able to bring weapons, including firearms, there. The White House says that the attacker tried to attempt the life of the president and representatives of his entourage.