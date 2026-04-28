US authorities probe possible left-wing ties of suspect in attempted attack on Trump

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. US authorities are investigating information about possible links between Cole Thomas Allen, accused of attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, and left-wing political groups, acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a press conference.

Blanche was asked whether authorities were investigating reports that the suspect may have been connected to The Wide Awakes organization. "Of course, we’re investigating that," he stated.

The shooting incident occurred on April 25 in the US capital at the Washington Hilton hotel at an annual reception of the Association of Correspondents accredited to the White House, which was attended by the entire top of the American administration. As a result, a security guard was injured. The shooter, the 31-year-old Allen, was arrested. He had previously rented a room at the Washington Hilton hotel and was able to bring weapons, including firearms, there.

Allen was officially charged with attempting to assassinate the US president, illegally transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.