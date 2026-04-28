Trump unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to resolve conflict — TV

NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the conflict, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to people familiar with the matter, Trump is not likely to accept the plan, which was transmitted to the US over the last few days, as it leaves questions about Tehran's nuclear program for later negotiations.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported earlier that Iran had handed a three-phase proposal for talks with the US over to the mediators. According to the broadcaster, Tehran wants the first phase of negotiations to focus on ending the war and securing guarantees that military operations against Iran and Lebanon will not resume. The second phase is supposed to involve discussions on the post-conflict management of the Strait of Hormuz. The third phase would address Tehran’s nuclear program. Al Mayadeen pointed out that Iran was reluctant to discuss the issue until agreements were reached in the first two phases.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.