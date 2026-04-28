Rebel attack in Mali results in casualties among Russia’s Africa Corps — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. There have been casualties among the Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps following a rebel attack in Mali, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"On April 25, terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaida (banned in Russia - TASS) and Tuareg separatists carried out coordinated raids in Mali. Through joint efforts, they launched attacks in many parts of the country against the Malian armed forces and, unfortunately, against units of our Africa Corps. As a result, there have been casualties on our side as well," the senior diplomat noted.

According to Borisenko, the attacks were repelled in most locations, including Bamako. "At the same time, Mali’s Defense Minister [Sadio Camara], who was one of the supporters of Mali’s rapprochement with Russia, was killed in an explosion at the beginning of the attacks. Unfortunately, Tuareg separatists have captured the northern city of Kidal and still control it. So, hostilities on Malian territory continue," he added.