Business mission of Russian companies kicks off in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Meetings as part of the business mission of Russian companies have begun in Johannesburg, South Africa and are taking place in the Sandton business district.

"Representatives of fifteen Russian companies from various sectors of the national economy have arrived in South Africa to participate in the business mission," Israfil Ali-Zade, the Head of the Middle East and Africa Relations Department at the Russian Export Center (REC), told TASS. "These companies were selected purposefully. Manufacturing industries, the IT industry, and the food sector are represented," he stressed.

The interest in cooperating with Russian business is significant in South Africa, Ali-Zade noted. "About a hundred South African companies have registered to participate in the meeting," he said. "But there will be more, as some will come without registration. We expect that following this meeting, agreements will be reached between the companies of the two countries. On the whole, we have the sentiment for positive results and mutual interest. Russian business has good prospects in South Africa," Ali-Zade added.

The trip was organized by the REC as part of the Made in Russia program and is supported by the Russian Trade Mission in South Africa. The business mission will last two days in Johannesburg.