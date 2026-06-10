BrahMos to adapt missile to new customer’s requirements — Co-Director

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. BrahMos Aerospace Russian-Indian joint venture will upgrade the BrahMos-NG lightweight air-launched cruise missile to new requirements of the customer in 2027, Managing Co-Director Alexander Maksichev told TASS on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.

"Flight tests of the new generation BrahMos-NG missile have not yet begun due to the fact that the customer has slightly changed its requirements. Therefore, we still have to make some improvements. In other words, the requirements for the missile have become stricter and higher, so we will need some time to upgrade this missile and meet the new requirements. So we are still acting according to plan," Maksichev said.

Brahmos-NG missile finalizing may take about a year, he noted. The item will undergo traditional ground adaptation, and then the missile will be flight-tested.

TASS is the strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show Fleet 2026.