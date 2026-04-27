Iran to adopt law on Strait of Hormuz after parliament reconvenes — MP

TEHRAN, April 27. /TASS/. The law on the new order of passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be adopted immediately after the resumption of the work of the Iranian parliament, said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis (Parliament).

"Many meetings were held to consider the legal and international aspects of the Strait of Hormuz Security Plan. This plan will be adopted as a binding law immediately after the opening of parliament and sent to the government for implementation," the Mejlis quoted him as saying.

Boroujerdi said that the Central Bank of Iran has opened four special accounts in Iranian rials, yuan, dollars and euros to collect fees for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but after the introduction of the digital currency infrastructure, it will be mandatory to make payments in rials.