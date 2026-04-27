Kalashnikov Group delivers first batch of AK-12 assault rifles to state customer this year

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has supplied this year’s initial batch of 2023-model AK-12 assault rifles to a government customer, the group’s press service reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group has shipped the first large batch of 2023-model AK-12 assault rifles to a state customer under a 2026 contract. The 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifle has been the primary individual automatic weapon of the Russian Armed Forces since 2020, with annual production volumes remaining consistently high. Furthermore, the newest weapon of the AK family — the shortened 5.45mm AK-12K, manufactured by Kalashnikov — has proven itself in the special military operation zone and is widely used by assault units of all troop groups. Positive user reviews have elevated the AK-12 and AK-12K assault rifles to the ranks of Kalashnikov’s most sought-after products," the statement reads.

The company noted that the AK-12 is part of the Ratnik military gear. Its 2023 model differs from previous generations by improved ergonomics, round-the-clock use adaptation, and increased accuracy and precision.