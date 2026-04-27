NATO, hurt by US, intends to abandon annual summits — Reuters

BRUSSELS, April 27. /TASS/. NATO intends to abandon annual summits for the first time since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe, Reuters quoted sources in Brussels and Washington as saying.

"NATO is considering ending its recent practice of holding annual summits," the agency said. Thus, the bloc tries to "avoid a potentially tense encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump in his final in office."

However, this will not affect the summit in Ankara this July, which has already been planned, and preparations for which are in an advanced phase.

Unlike the meetings of NATO foreign ministers, which take place three times a year, and defense ministers twice a year, the alliance's high-level meetings have always been irregular. Over the years, they were held on average once every two years.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, NATO summits have been held every year to better coordinate actions to confront Russia.