Iran able to meet trade needs, despite pressure

TEHRAN, April 27. /TASS/. Iran is able to fully satisfy its commercial needs despite international economic restrictions, head of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e-Eshaq said.

"The geographic position and ties with 15 neighboring countries, as well as development of water and land borders make it possible for us to satisfy our needs through combining sea and land routes," he told ISNA news agency in a comment.

"A detailed plan to overcome economic restrictions and international sanctions" was developed and "logistic and transport systems to soften consequences of this restrictions" were created, he noted. Economic restrictions of the US and Europe cannot last "more than 45 days" as these measures adversely affect their economies also, Al-e-Eshaq said.