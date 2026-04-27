Russian president appoints new head of international cooperation agency

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Chaika as the new head of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), according to a corresponding decree signed by the head of state.

"To appoint Igor Chaika as the head of the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, relieving him of his current position," the document reads.

By another decree, Putin relieved Evgeny Primakov of his post as head of Rossotrudnichestvo.

Primakov was appointed head of the agency in 2020. Chaika had been working as his deputy since March 2025. Prior to that, from 2021-2025, he was chairman of the public council under Rossotrudnichestvo.