BELGOROD, April 27. /TASS/. Troops from the unmanned aerial vehicle and artillery units of the 11th Army Corps of Russia’s Battlegroup North have eliminated over 550 Ukrainian servicemen in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of April, the chief of the 11th Corps’ planning and countermeasures department, call sign "Karta," told TASS.

Russian troops destroyed Ukrainian personnel along the line of contact, as well as at temporary deployment sites, he said.

"Since the beginning of April, more than 550 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed near Kharkov in combat actions by the 11th Army Corps of Battlegroup North. Enemy personnel have been destroyed during firefights both along the line of contact and at temporary deployment sites. Airborne reconnaissance is recording any movement, preventing the enemy rotation attempts counteroffensive actions," he said, adding that enemy strongholds, fortifications, artillery firing positions, unmanned aerial vehicle control centers, and Ukrainian delivery vehicles have also been destroyed.

Karta noted that the elimination of Ukrainian soldiers allows the Russian Armed Forces to deprive Ukrainian troops of their rotational potential and frustrate their plans to prevent the expansion of the security buffer zone.