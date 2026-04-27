Russians show unity amid Western aggression, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. The people of Russia came together and firmly responded to pressure, threats and openly aggressive attacks against the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"In response to pressure, threats, and openly aggressive attacks against Russia the people of our country answered with solidarity and firmness while the government responded with swift decisions, including at the legislative level," Putin said.

"Russian lawmakers have opened a front of resistance on their own as they fight for Russia, for the country’s security and for future. And if anyone thought that a multiparty democracy with its diverging views, approaches and competition was our weak spot, that this was where society could be split, they were mistaken," the president emphasized.

"They simply do not understand Russia, do not understand our people," the Russian president added.