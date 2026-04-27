Halted supplies of Kazakh oil to affect Germany, Ukraine — Politico

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The stop of Kazakh oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline may entail grave consequences for Berlin and Kiev, Politico newspaper said.

Kazakh oil is delivered to the refinery in Schwedt, which produces about 90% of gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and fuel oil used in Berlin and the adjacent region of Brandenburg.

Supplies will be terminated amid the global energy crisis that particularly affected the German economy. Furthermore, if Russia redirects Kazakh oil transit to Germany via its Baltic ports that are continuously exposed to Ukrainian attacks, Berlin may demand halting such strikes, the newspaper noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Kazakh oil supplies to Germany will bypass the Druzhba oil pipeline from May 1 because of the technical capacity.

Kazakhstan is supplying oil to Germany over the Russian territory through the pipeline system of Russian pipeline operator Transneft. Oil is then pumped through Belarus to Adamowo-Zastawa oil delivery point in Poland and then to Germany. This transit is implemented within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia of June 7, 2002. In 2025, Kazakhstan supplied 2.1 mln metric tons of oil to Germany over the Druzhba oil pipeline.