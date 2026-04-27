Serbian president urges West to stop demonizing Russia

LONDON, April 27. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the West's labeling of Russia negatively.

"You were always presenting yourself as a beacon of democracy. Russia was a beacon of evil and that's it, which is not true," he said on British podcast The Rest Is Politics.

"There are nuances, there are many grey nuances, it's not everything that is black and white. There are different cultures, there are different traditions. Russia is not a part of European Union. At least you used to be a part of European Union, but you were not satisfied and you left," Vucic said in an interview with former British Minister for International Development Rory Stewart and former spokesman of former Prime Minister Tony Blair Alistair Campbell.