Ukrainian strikes kill over 20 civilians in past week — Russian diplomat

LUGANSK, April 28. /TASS/. Over 20 civilians, including two children, were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, and more than 170 suffered injuries, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Attacks by Ukrainian Nazis affected a total of 198 civilians last week: 174 people, including nine minors, were injured, and 24 people, among them two minors, were killed. <...> The majority of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye and Samara regions, as well as in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," he specified.

Miroshnik pointed out that civilians were mostly injured in Ukrainian drone strikes. Last week, 182 people – about 89% of all casualties – suffered injuries in such attacks.

According to the diplomat, the enemy continues to lay mines in Russian regions remotely, violating international humanitarian law. "Terrorist activities by the Ukrainian armed forces resulted in the death of a female civilian in the village of Kurkovichi in the Bryansk Region after the woman stepped on a Lepestok anti-personnel mine. An explosive device left a civilian injured in the Kievsky District of Donetsk," Miroshnik added.

The Ukrainian army launched 3,300 projectiles at Russian territory in the past seven days, he said.