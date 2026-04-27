Attempt made to seize power in Mali — PM

PRETORIA, April 27. /TASS/. Radical groups launched coordinated attacks in several areas on April 25, trying to seize power in Mali and bring an end to the transition period, Prime Minister for the transitional period Abdoulaye Maiga said at a media briefing held at the government building in Bamako.

"The enemy's goal was not just to commit terrorist acts, but to seize power by dismantling the republic's institutions and ending the transition process," he said as broadcast by the state-owned RTM television channel. "The convincing response they have received is the result of dedication of our valiant armed and security forces under the leadership of the president."

Maiga added that the government forces "managed to neutralize hundreds of terrorists throughout the country."

He called it important to "learn the lessons from the terrorist attacks of April 25. The success factors will be strengthened, necessary adjustments will be made to increase the level of security. I also highly appreciate the resilience of the Malian people, who believe in their army and the revival of Mali."

On April 25, groups of radicals attacked about 20 cities and towns in various parts of Mali.

Two military coups have taken place in Mali since the summer of 2020. In May 2021, by a decree of the Constitutional Court of Mali, colonel Assimi Goita was appointed head of state for a transitional period. In the summer of 2025, the National Transitional Council of Mali, acting as parliament, approved Goita's tenure as head of state until at least 2030, with the right to be re-elected in the future.