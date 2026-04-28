Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft successfully docks with ISS

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on April 26, has docked with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said.

The launch of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft took place successfully at 1:22 a.m. Moscow time on April 26 (10:22 p.m. GMT on April 25) from the Baikonur spaceport and placed the spacecraft into orbit nine minutes later.

As part of the 95th resupply mission to the International Space Station, the spacecraft carries about 2.5 tons of cargo, including 700 kilograms of fuel for the station, 420 kilograms of drinking water, and 50 kilograms of oxygen to replenish the ISS atmosphere. In addition, the spacecraft will deliver 1,348 kilograms of dry cargo for the ISS-74 crew and station systems, as well as a new Orlan-ISS No. 8 EVA spacesuit.

The equipment and consumables also include a VR headset and hardware for the Virtual, Neuroimmunity, Correction, Biodegradation, and Separation experiments.

The Progress MS is a Russian automatic spacecraft designed to service orbital stations, deliver various cargo to the International Space Station (fuel, scientific equipment, oxygen, potable water, food and other supplies) and adjust its orbit.