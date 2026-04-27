Iran retains half of its missile arsenal — US secretary of state

NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. Iran has used up about half of the missile capability it had before the start of the US and Israeli military operation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

"Now they have half the missiles," he noted, adding that Tehran has lost its production capacity and no longer has any naval forces.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.