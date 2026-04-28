Russia could mediate in Middle East, but will not impose itself — ex-prime minister

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has built strong ties with all countries in the Middle East and could play the role of mediator in resolving the conflict in the region, but it will not impose itself, former Russian Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin told TASS.

"Russia’s potential should be used. We have excellent relations with all Middle Eastern countries, including Iran," he said.

Stepashin noted in particular that Iran is a member of BRICS. "I think Russia’s potential will still be used. Although so far [US President Donald] Trump has not approached us. But we will not impose ourselves," the politician emphasized.