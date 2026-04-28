EU’s 21st package of anti-Russia sanctions to target energy resources — Estonian minister

VILNIUS, April 28. /TASS/. The EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia will be aimed at increasing pressure on the energy sector, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"The 21st [package] is being prepared, and it will be quite tough, especially regarding energy resources," he said in an interview with the national State Television and Radio ERR.

On April 22, EU ambassadors approved 90 bln euros in funding for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their vetoes. On April 24, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced that EU leaders had begun preparing the 21st package of restrictions.