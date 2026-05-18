PM says VAT exemption for deals involving sale of rights to Russian software to remain

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. The decision to exempt transactions involving the sale of rights to Russian software from value-added tax (VAT) will remain in effect and will be extended to cloud services, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

"Transactions involving the sale of rights to Russian software are exempt from value-added tax, allowing buyers to acquire more licenses or products, making the transition to domestic programs easier and less financially burdensome," he said.

"This VAT exemption will remain in full force. Furthermore, its effect extends to software provided in the form of cloud services," the premier added.

He assured that the government will continue its support, being confident that investments in the information technology sector are paying off, with the IT sector being one of the drivers of Russian industry.