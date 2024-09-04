Putin inspects Pacific Fleet corvette in Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Rezkiy corvette at the base of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla.

The Russian leader was brought to the ship on the Pacific Fleet commander’s Hurricane deck boat.

Upon arrival, the head of state was greeted by Pacific Fleet Commander Viktor Liina, Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Alexey Sysuyev and the corvette’s commander, Yevgeny Kovalyov.

The flotilla chief told Putin about the troops and means from his unit as well as their operational procedures. He also shared plans for upgrading the infrastructure of the base and social assistance for the servicemen and their families.

After that, the corvette commander invited the Russian president inside the vessel for a tour of combat units, giving him a rundown of what exactly naval officers do.

The Rezkiy corvette, part of Russia’s Project 20380, is the fourth in a series of multi-purpose patrol ships (corvettes) built at the Amur Shipyard for the Pacific Fleet. The ship was laid down in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on July 1, 2016. In 2021, the corvette arrived in Vladivostok for tests. It has been in service with the Russian Navy since September 14, 2023.

Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations. The corvettes of this type incorporate the latest solutions for reducing their physical fields. In particular, the shipbuilders significantly reduced their radar signature during their construction, using radio absorption materials and specially designing their hull and superstructure.

Project 20380 corvettes are armed with Uran anti-ship missiles, Redut surface-to-air missile systems, A-190 100mm artillery guns as well as large-caliber machine gun and grenade launchers.