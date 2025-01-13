SIMFEROPOL, January 13. /TASS/. About 85% of Russian major companies have established operations in Crimea, and foreign investors are also injecting funds into the region's economy, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said during an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"Almost the entire roster of major players is present. While not 100%, let me say, around 85% are already here. Many have entered under brands other than their own," Aksenov said.

Foreign investors are also actively investing in the economy, the head of Crimea noted. Russian nationals primarily serve as founders of such undertakings.

Foreign investors have had to conceal their activities from authorities in their home countries due to sanctions. "With such draconian measures in place, it’s hard for any reasonable person to understand the purpose behind them," he added.