Trade between Russia, Central African Republic soars 8-fold over past year — Putin

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) has shown positive dynamics by skyrocketing 8-fold in 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening talks in Moscow with the head of the CAR Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"As for trade and economic ties, the absolute figures are still small, but I would like to note a very good trend: trade turnover has increased almost eightfold over the past year. This is, in general, a good indicator," the Russian leader said.

He also pointed to the strengthening of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

"Several documents have already been signed between various ministries and departments, and during your visit we also plan to sign several documents that will create a good, solid legal basis for our interaction," the Russian President said.

Welcoming his counterpart, Putin noted that Russia and the Central African Republic are marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

"At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to thank you for the attention that you personally pay to the development of interstate relations. You took part in both Russia-Africa summits, in 2019 and in 2023. I proceed from the fact that all the events that we have planned together with our African colleagues in this area, in the area of Russia's interaction with the African continent as a whole, will develop and receive support," Putin said.

The Russian President thanked the CAR leader for participating in the 1st Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism. Putin also noted that he was aware of the busy schedule of Touadera's visit to Russia.