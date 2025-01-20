Tourist flow from Russia to Japan up 2.4-fold in 2024 — association

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to Japan soared 2.4-fold in 2024 compared with 2023 to 100,000 tourists, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported citing figures provided by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO).

"Last year 99,300 people came to Japan from Russia last year, which is 136.6% higher than in the previous year (41,960 people). In December 2024, 5,900 Russians visited Japan, a 1.8-fold increase compared with the same period in 2023 (3,250 people)," the report said.

All in all, Japan accepted almost 36.87 mln foreign tourists in 2024, with South Korea, China and Taiwan being among three leaders in terms of entry. Meanwhile, Russia’s dynamics in terms of growth of the number of visits to the country is the second-highest after China (2.9-fold increase).