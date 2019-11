MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia has offered India to build a series of composite Alexandrit-E minesweepers at an Indian shipyard with the subsequent transfer of technology, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, this is our official proposal on building minesweepers of this Project in India with the transfer of technologies," a Rosoboronexport spokesperson said.