Finnish activist says Nazi tendencies exist in EU

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. European Union countries are subject to Nazi tendencies, Finnish activist Salli Raiski, who moved to Russia, said in an interview with TASS.

According to her, she has actively supported Russia since 2014 and had already noticed anti-Russian sentiment among Europeans at that time.

"I saw certain tendencies in the European Union - at that time I was in Switzerland - namely wrong, immoral and even Nazi ones. I am very glad that Russia supported me in this struggle, and I want to be a part of this struggle," she said.

Raiski said that after moving to Russia, she found like-minded people working on the Ukraine Goes Missing project. "Ukrainian POWs livestream and record podcasts that are broadcast on various platforms, including in Europe. I found the team and met the people who are actually taking action and want to change something in the world and convey reality. There I feel supported," the activist added.