Kalashnikov Group delivers Granat-4-E UAV surveillance system to customer

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has delivered Granat-4-E transportable remote surveillance UAV systems with the gyrostabilized optoelectronic target acquisition module to the customer, the defense manufacturer told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered Granat-4-E transportable remote surveillance systems with the gyrostabilized optoelectronic target designation system to the customer exactly on schedule. The UAV system provides laser target acquisition for precision-guided munitions with passive laser guidance in the close-in tactical zone," the Kalashnikov Group said.

The Kalashnikov Group unveiled the Granat-4-E UAV surveillance system with the gyrostabilized optoelectronic target acquisition module in August 2025. The UAV system is designed to conduct surveillance with video and thermal imaging equipment at any time of day or night at a distance of up to 70 km and gather information on the enemy. The system automatically tracks moving and stationary targets through imaging within a range of 100 meters to 12 km.

The Granat-4-E UAV surveillance system can fly at speeds of 90 km/h to 130 km/h, has a takeoff weight of no more than 55 kg and an operational direct visibility range of up to 55 km. The UAV system is catapult-launched and can climb to an altitude of 3,000 meters.