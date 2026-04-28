King Charles III to address US Congress about UK-US contribution to peace — Sky News

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. Britain’s King Charles III will address the US Congress, focusing on the long history of cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States, which, in his view, has contributed to peace, according to excerpts from his speech quoted by Sky News, citing a Buckingham Palace representative.

"Time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together," the king will say during his speech, which will last about 20 minutes. Charles III will also highlight that the ties between the two nations in defense, intelligence and security are measured "not in years but in decades."

Charles III is expected to emphasize that the people of both countries are guided by "a generosity of spirit and a duty to foster compassion, to promote peace, to deepen mutual understanding and to value people of all faiths and none," a palace spokesperson said. The first speech by a British monarch delivered in the US Capitol in more than 30 years will conclude with a reference to the 250th anniversary of US independence from the United Kingdom, celebrated this year. According to Charles III, that event paved the way for "reconciliation and renewal" in relations between the two countries, marking the beginning of "one of the greatest alliances in human history."

The first British monarch to address the US Congress was Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), the mother of the current king. She delivered the speech during her 13-day state visit to the United States in 1991.