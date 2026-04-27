Russian diplomat calls for dropping hawkish plans to resume Middle East war

UNITED NATIONS, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has called for dropping belligerent rhetoric and plans for resuming a large-scale war in the Middle East.

"Russia stands firm for the cessation of hostilities and returning to the political and diplomatic process to settle the existing differences with due account of security interests of all regional states. We support our Pakistani friends’ initiatives to this effect. We hope that the sides will be committed to the ceasefire and will give a chance to diplomacy so that final agreements could be reached. We call for refusing from belligerent rhetoric and the implementation of hawkish plans to restart a major regional war. Such a scenario will only lead to more suffering and casualties among civilians, will undermine the stability and security of all regional countries, including Israel, and in no way will help unblock the Strait of Hormuz," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on maritime security.

According to the Russian diplomat, following the US and Israel’s aggression against Iran, "attempts were made to place all the responsibility on Iran, as though it was Tehran who attacked its neighbors." "And in wartime, an attacked littoral state can ban navigation in its territorial waters as a measure to ensure its security. Let me recall that before February 28, or before the United States and Israel attacked Iran, there had been practically no serious problems with the passage of commercial ships in the Gulf zone," Nebenzya added.