Russian troops strike Ukrainian mobile fire group by Geran drones in Dnepropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian unmanned systems forces struck a Ukrainian mobile fire group by Geran drones near Dneprodzerzhinsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The Defense Ministry has uploaded a video showing unmanned systems forces hitting a mobile fire group of the Ukrainian army by Geran UAVs near the city of Dneprodzerzhinsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement reads.

The Geran-2 heavy long-range kamikaze drone is among the most successfully used unmanned aerial vehicles in the special military operation in Ukraine. The drone was mentioned for the first time in the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports in November 2024. Geran UAVs were displayed along with other unmanned aerial systems for the first time in the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2025.