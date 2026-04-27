Russia supports Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity — defense minister

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia advocates for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Iran and supports the republic's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has stated.

On April 27, Belousov held negotiations in Bishkek with his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Talaei-Nik Reza.

"We advocate for resolving the conflict exclusively through diplomatic means. We support Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I wish the brotherly Iranian people and its armed forces resilience and courage in overcoming all threats facing the country. We are ready to do everything possible to resolve this situation," Belousov said. He expressed confidence that Moscow and Tehran, as before, will support each other under any development of the situation.

In turn, the Iranian military commander thanked Belousov for the opportunity to meet and discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation.