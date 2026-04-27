IMO chief calls for UN’s more active role in deescalating situation around Iran

LONDON, April 27. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez has supported calls for the United Nations more active role in deescalating the situation around Iran.

"When it come to the United Nations, of course, I support any further measures the United Nations as a whole can take, particularly because we are members of a UN family," said, answering a TASS question. "My focus for them would be anything further that they could do in the de-escalation in green peace of the region, because that would be the first step that we need in order not only to look after the 20,000 seafarers that are trapped there, but to resume operations for the benefit of everyone."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.