Russian Red Cross Society sends five tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Red Cross Society has sent five metric tons of humanitarian aid to Iran, the organization’s head Pavel Savchuk told TASS.

"The Dagestan regional branch and other local branches, supported by the authorities, initiated a campaign to collect humanitarian aid. A total of five tons of humanitarian aid was collected for Iran, which was sent to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, which accepts humanitarian aid inside the country," he said.

Savchuk specified that the aid shipment contained medical supplies and basic necessities.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society announced in late March that over 105,000 civilian facilities in the country had been damaged by US-Israel strikes.