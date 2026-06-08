United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered about 50 ships to customers in 2025

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) delivered about fifty ships to the customers in 2025, CEO of the Russian company Andrey Puchkov said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"If speaking about the production activity, we delivered about 110 ships and vessels over that period. The 2025 year was also record-breaking for us – we handed over about fifty [ships]," Puchkov said.

The corporation is working consistently to fulfil the tasks of the state defense order, the chief executive said. In 2025, USC handed over four submarines and the first combat ice-breaker Ivan Papanin to the Russian Navy. Several important events as regards the state defense order are scheduled for this year, he added.