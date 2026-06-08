Russia prepared to host World Aquatics Championships in 2031, 2033 — sports official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is likely to be a host organizing the World Aquatics Championships either in 2031 or 2033, Dmitry Mazepin, the head of the Russian Aquatic Sports Federation (RASF), told TASS.

Last week, RASF Chairman Mazepin announced that the international governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, has offered the Russian Aquatic Sports Federation (RASF) to host the World and European championships.

"We do have proposals to host the European and World Championships," Mazepin said. "However, World Aquatics is not happy about holding the World Championships in [Russia’s] Kazan once again. That city already hosted the World Cup in 2015."

"If we are really discussing this issue today, we propose the cities of Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg. Other cities in the country are not currently available to offer proper infrastructure for such competitions," Mazepin said in an interview with TASS speaking on the sidelines of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We do have the task set by the president of Russia and the sports minister, and we must ask ourselves who we can help to ensure the return of our athletes to the international arena. In spite of everything, we have seen victories and won medals, including the gold ones," he added.

"We also received proposals from World Aquatics about its readiness to consider the option of hosting [by Russia] the World Championships either in 2031 or in 2033 and they are open for discussions," Mazepin added.

SPIEF-2026

The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) took place on June 3-6 and it marked its 29th edition. This year, the event was held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program included the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF was the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.

On April 13, 2026, the world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics (formerly known as FINA), lifted all previously imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus, allowing their athletes to compete again under the countries’ flags and to the tune of national anthems.

The international federation stated: "Senior athletes with Belarusian or Russian sport nationality will be permitted to compete in World Aquatics events in the same way as their counterparts representing other sport nationalities, with their respective uniforms, flags and anthems."