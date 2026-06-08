UN, June 9. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have been requesting meetings of the UN Security Council too often lately to discuss Ukraine, and these meetings do not lead to anything positive or constructive, said Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Yevstigneyeva.

"You have been requesting meetings too often lately, but there are other equally important matters that need to be dealt with, and this is why enough means it is enough to listen to and convene. This really does not lead to anything positive or constructive," she said at a regular meeting of the Security Council convened by Kiev, addressing Ukraine’s permanent representative Andrey Melnik, responding to the latter's remark that the head of the Russian permanent mission Vasily Nebenzya left the hall before Melnik's speech.

Yevstigneyeva also noted that the invented accusations of the Kiev authorities against Russia "are becoming more and more fantastic."