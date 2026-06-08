Container shipments by Russian Railways up 1.9% in 5M 2026 — company

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Container traffic over the Russian Railways network gained 1.9% year-on-year to 3.2 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in January - May 2026, the Russian railway operator says.

"Over five months, 3.249 mln empty and laden TEUs were carried in all kinds of service, including domestic Russian, export, import and transit. This is 1.9% more than the like period of the last year," Russian Railways said.

In particular, 1.2 mln TEU were shipped internally (down 3.5%), 815,000 TEU in the import service (+17.5%), and 737,900 TEU for exports, down 2.5%

The number of laden containers dispatched in all kinds of service increased by 4% to 2.3 mln TEU, including 727,500 TEU in import service, up 17.7%, and 701,400 TEU for exports (minus 1.8%).

Chemicals and soda took the lead in terms of the shipment volume - 363,100 TEU, up 6% annually, followed by industrial goods with 206,000 TEU (+27.8%), and metalware with 203,700 TEU (+16.1%).

Overall, 34 mln metric tons of various cargoes were shipped in containers, Russian Railways said.

May saw 692,200 empty and laden TEUs carried in all kinds of service, 9.9% more on an annualized basis.