Russia calls for realistic, comprehensive approach to Afghanistan — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 8. /TASS/. Russia calls for developing a realistic approach to Afghanistan that would be based on an objective analysis of the situation in the region, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United National Anna Yevstigneyeva said.

"We consistently advocate for the development of a realistic and comprehensive approach to Afghanistan based on an objective analysis and a balanced assessment of the situation in the country," she said at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. "This is an imperative for which there is no alternative, nor will there ever be."

According to the Russian diplomat, key elements of such an approach are constructive cooperation of the international community on the Afghan issue, due account of the needs of the Afghan people, and a trust-based dialogue with the country’s authorities. She called on the United Nations to establish ties with the representatives of the country’s de facto authorities.

"This is the only way to resolve the existing problems and truly re-integrate Afghanistan into the world community," she stressed.