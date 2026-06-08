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Strait of Hormuz developments

Since beginning of war, 29 ships attacked in Middle East — UKMTO

The authority said it had also received 23 reports of suspicious activity and two cases of hijacking
© AP Photo

LONDON, June 9. /TASS/. Twenty nine ships have been attacked in the Persian Gulf region since the start of the war between the United States and Israel against Iran, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre said in a report for February 28-June 8.

"UKMTO has received 54 reports of incidents affecting vessels operating in and around the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz (SOH), and Gulf of Oman," it said, adding this includes 29 attacks, 23 reports of suspicious activity and two cases of hijacking.

Thus, the number of incidents has decreased significantly over the past month. Since May 5, when the coordination center published corresponding statistics, four new attacks and five cases of suspicious activity have been noted.

According to the UN International Maritime Organization, 41 incidents have been recorded since the beginning of the war, in which 11 sailors were killed and several were seriously injured.

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