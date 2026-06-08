Israel’s attacks on Iran result in 15 injured

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/.At least 15 people were injured after Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Organization, said.

"One person is still in hospital. Fourteen people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical assistance," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Miadfar, 14 people were wounded in Bandar Mahshahr, and one – in Tehran.

Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel late on June 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that all the missiles have been intercepted. The Iranian attack followed Israel’s raid against a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood.

According to the Israeli side, this air raid came as response to Hezbollah’s shelling attacks on northern Israel. Prior to this, the Iranian authorities warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central parts. As a result, a petrochemical enterprise in the Khuzestan province was damaged. In the morning, Iran launched another shelling attack against Israeli territory.