Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to undergo sea trials in late 2023 — Defense Minister

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Performance trials of the heavy nuclear-powered missile battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov are scheduled for late 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Performance trials of the ship are projected to take place in late 2023. The ship after commissioning will continue accomplishing missions as part of the Northern Fleet. We will outline measures today that will make it possible to complete the cruiser upgrade by the end of 2024," the minister said at a telecom meeting.

The upgrade of the Admiral Nakhimov missile battlecruiser anticipates its outfit with the cutting-edge equipment and long-range high precision weapons.