Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients in Moscow receive blood plasma with antibodies

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. More than 10,000 coronavirus patients in the Russian capital have received blood plasma with antibodies since April 2020, the Moscow mayor’s official website reported.

According to Chief Transfusion Specialist at Moscow’s Healthcare Department Andrei Bulanov, doctors have been successfully using the transfusion of immune plasma to coronavirus patients since last April. The decision on transfusion for a specific patient is made by a council of physicians after a comprehensive analysis of the information. Patients with moderate and severe forms of the disease who have no antibodies receive blood plasma.

"More than 10,000 patients in Moscow’s hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19 have received immune blood plasma," the report said.

In October, Moscow’s Clinical Committee for combating COVID-19 approved a unified standard for inpatient treatment of coronavirus patients. It includes the use of blood plasma with antibodies. People aged 18 to 55 who weigh more than 50 kilograms and who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors. One can donate blood plasma five weeks after the first COVID-19 symptoms appear.