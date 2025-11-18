Trade turnover between Russia, Shanghai Cooperation Organization reach $409 bln — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and member-nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) reached $409 bln in 2024 and continues growing, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with prime ministers of SCO countries in the Kremlin.

"The trade turnover of Russia with SCO countries reached $409 bln and continues growing. Certainly, the lion’s share belongs here to our interaction with the People’s Republic of China, but the trade turnover is also growing with other countries - SCO members," Putin said.

Russia also expects to have closer coordination among all SCO member-countries in the energy sphere, he added.