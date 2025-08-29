Russia’s defense chief talks about army advance, Kiev’s losses, UAV supplies to troops

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian troops have increased the pace of liberating territories from Ukrainian armed formations while Kiev has lost over 340,000 soldiers this year, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at the ministry’s board meeting.

TASS has put together the defense minister’s key remarks.

Ukrainian army’s potential degraded

"Let me note the growing pace of our troops’ advance this year. At the start of the year, we were monthly liberating 300-400 square kilometers whereas now this figure is 600-700 square kilometers."

The combat potential of Ukrainian armed formations has been considerably degraded. "This year alone, the Ukrainian army has lost over 340,000 service members and more than 65,000 items of various armament."

"Significant damage has been inflicted on the Kiev regime’s military and industrial infrastructure. This year, 35 massive and combined strikes have been delivered on the enemy’s 146 key sites. The strikes have damaged the infrastructure of 62% of major enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector."

Development of Russian Armed Forces

"The supplies of tactical UAVs to the Russian troops have increased significantly. This has, undoubtedly, produced a positive effect on the course of combat operations."

"It is necessary to complete the work for creating an effective system of providing troops with UAVs, including logistics and repairs. Also, it is necessary to ramp up the pace of training UAV operator teams and speed up the implementation of relevant measures."

The training of servicemen in 11 new specialties will begin in three Russian Military Academies from September. "First of all, this refers to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic systems."

"Russian troops have been supplied with effective electronic warfare systems, including trench-based capabilities."

Russian troops have received 22,700 motorcycles, adverse terrain vehicles and buggies this year.

"Another 12,186 will be supplied to the troops by the end of the year."

State armament program

Russia’s state armament program through 2036 "reflects expected threats and new methods of warfare based on the experience of the special military operation."

"The top priorities of the state program are strategic nuclear forces, space systems, air defenses, electronic warfare, communications and control systems, unmanned platforms and robotic vehicles, and also artificial intelligence technologies."