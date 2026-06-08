Yemeni missile near Saudi Arabia's border was aimed at another country — defense ministry

DOHA, June 8. /TASS/. A ballistic missile launched from Yemen that fell near the border with Saudi Arabia was originally aimed at another country in the region but deviated from its course due to a technical malfunction, the official representative of the kingdom's Defense Ministry, Turki al-Maliki, stated.

"The results of the investigation and technical inspection showed that the missile launch was carried out in the direction of one of the countries in the region. For technical reasons related to the ballistic missile itself, it malfunctioned, distorting the target data," al-Maliki said in a statement posted on the department's page on social media X. According to him, the projectile fell in an uninhabited area near the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Earlier, the Saudi Defense Ministry denied circulating information that the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj province had been hit. As al-Maliki clarified, air raid sirens were activated in Al-Kharj on Monday morning as a "precautionary measure following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen," which disappeared from radar near the kingdom's border.