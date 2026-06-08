ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan suspended from office — statement

THE HAGUE, June 9. /TASS/. The Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has dismissed Prosecutor Karim Khan from office pending a decision on disciplinary proceedings in connection with allegations of sexual harassment, the court said in a statement.

It said that the decision comes into force immediately. The Bureau also referred disciplinary proceedings to the ICC Assembly of States Parties and decided to convene its special session as soon as possible to consider the matter.

The statement said that the dismissal of the prosecutor does not predetermine the final decision on his case. It clarifies that the decision was made on the basis of the report on the investigation conducted by the Office of Internal Oversight Services of the United Nations, the underlying evidence, the advice of an ad hoc Panel of judicial experts, and written submissions. The decision and related documents were not disclosed.

In May 2025, Khan went on an administrative leave during the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment that were made in October 2024. In August, The Guardian reported that another woman had notified the ICC of alleged sexual offences dating back to 2009. At the time, she was in her early 20s and worked as an unpaid intern in Khan's office, which was the lead defense representative at the ICC and other tribunals in The Hague.