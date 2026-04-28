Moldova can't withdraw from CIS and still reap benefits of membership — Russian envoy

CHISINAU, April 28. /TASS/. Moldova will not be able to reap the benefits of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) membership after it withdraws from the group, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov said.

"While the country is deliberately dismantling relations with CIS nations, some of its exporters and importers continue to prioritize former Soviet countries. Traditional CIS markets remain crucial for certain categories of goods, primarily agricultural products. However, the CIS is not about charity; it is based on a set of mutual obligations. No one can reject their obligations, while still reaping benefits," Ozerov pointed out, commenting on Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi’s statement that the country intended to preserve the CIS agreements it found beneficial.

The Russian envoy noted that as a CIS member, Moldova had signed over 200 treaties and agreements. He emphasized that a list could be compiled in the future that would contain the documents Moldova could remain part of. "It will be up to CIS member states to decide," the ambassador specified.

In early April, Moldova’s decisions to withdraw from core CIS agreements, including the agreement establishing the CIS and the organization’s charter, were approved by President Maia Sandu and entered into force. After that, Moldova sent a notification to the CIS Executive Committee and received confirmation of its receipt. The country’s formal withdrawal from the CIS will take place in 12 months.

Moldova’s stance toward the CIS began to shift radically after Maia Sandu won the 2020 presidential election, proclaiming the policy of EU integration and refusing to take part in CIS summits. In February 2023, the country’s government announced plans to denounce numerous CIS agreements. According to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, Chisinau has terminated 70 CIS documents and intends to denounce another 60. However, Moldova plans to remain a party to certain agreements related to economic cooperation.