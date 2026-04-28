Washington seeks deal with Iran that is 'good' for US, world — White House

NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. The United States will not make a deal with Iran unless it benefits Washington and the rest of the world, The New York Times reports, citing White House Spokeswoman Olivia Wales.

"The United States will not negotiate through the press – we have been clear about our red lines and the president will only make a deal that’s good for the American people and the world," she said in a statement.

"The US government has assessed that Iranian negotiators have not been authorized – either by the supreme leader or by senior Revolutionary Guards officials – to make concessions on the nuclear program. Without a resumption of military action, there is little reason to think the Iranian position will shift," the newspaper notes.

Earlier, the US media reported that President Donald Trump was unlikely to accept Iran’s proposal to resume talks as the plan left questions about Tehran's nuclear program for later negotiations.

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported earlier that Iran had handed a three-phase proposal for talks with the US over to the mediators. According to the broadcaster, Tehran wants the first phase of negotiations to focus on ending the war and securing guarantees that military operations against Iran and Lebanon will not resume. The second phase is supposed to involve discussions on the post-conflict management of the Strait of Hormuz. The third phase would address Tehran’s nuclear program. Al Mayadeen pointed out that Iran was reluctant to discuss the issue until agreements were reached in the first two phases.

On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.